Salil Hutton releases music video in tribute to Wayanad landslide victims

Extending support to the landslide survivors in Wayanad district, the city’s own rockstar, Salil Hutton, has come up with a music video titled ‘Hand in Hand’. Released on August 15, the video has crossed one lakh views on YouTube and won appreciation from music lovers around the globe.

The song in Malayalam and English has been sung by Mr. Hutton along with Devamitra C.R., a Class 11 student of Savio Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode. The song was penned and composed by Mr. Hutton himself.

The 1.55-minute video featuring photographs of landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai calls upon the world to come hand in hand to support Wayanad. The song, with its sorrowful tone and deep emotional resonance, hopes to inspire resilience and determination.

“All of Kerala is in deep sorrow. As a musician, this is how I could contribute to the cause,” Mr. Hutton told The Hindu.

Son of Archie Hutton of Hutton’s Orchestra, Mr. Hutton is also known for ‘Dreadlocks’, Kerala’s first rock band to be featured on MTV and in music festivals across the country. The band had a reunion concert in Kozhikode in January this year, 20 years after the members parted ways.