Saleem dashes LDF’s hopes in Kannur corpn.

In a blow to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Kannur Corporation councillor K.P.A. Saleem has decided to end his differences with the United Democratic Front (UDF), dashing the LDF hopes of regaining power.

The LDF had recently successfully moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor P.K. Ragesh with the support of Mr. Saleem. It also moved another no-confidence motion against Mayor Suma Balakrishnan. However, following the outbreak of COVID-19, a decision in this regard is pending with the District Collector.

In the 55-member council, the UDF has 28 councillors including Mr. Ragesh, who is an Independent candidate, while the LDF has 27 members. The no-confidence motion against Mr. Ragesh was passed with the support of Mr. Saleem’s vote.

Mr. Saleem told The Hindu that he earlier decided to vote in favour of the motion to protest against the “arrogance and opportunistic attitude” of Mr. Ragesh. Besides, he had issues with a few people in the UDF that kept him away, he said.

“But the differences have been resolved now,” he said adding that he extended his complete support to the UDF.