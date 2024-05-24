GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sale of Aspinwall House: Mayor writes to Chief Minister seeking intervention

Kochi Biennale doubtful this year due to fund crunch and non-availability of venue

Published - May 24, 2024 10:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

Mayor M. Anil Kumar has said he has written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention in ensuring the availability of Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi owned by DLF for the conduct of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Citing media reports on the likely postponement of this year’s edition of the Biennale due to fund crunch and non-availability of Aspinwall House, which has been the main venue of the Biennale since its inception in 2012, Mr. Anil Kumar said reports suggested that the property was being sold to the Coast Guard. He said he spoke with the commander of Coast Guard’s District Headquarters No. 4 headquartered in Fort Kochi and was told that the Coast Guard was not particular about buying this property if it had an alternative.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that Aspinwall House would be bought by the government for use as an exhibition venue during non-Biennale time, and that it would be given to the Kochi Biennale Foundation every second year for the conduct of the contemporary arts festival. Following this, the government held several rounds of discussions with DLF for the purchase of this property, but the discussions remained inconclusive presumably because of disagreement over the property’s value.

Mr. Anil Kumar in his press release said he had requested Mr. Vijayan to urgently intervene and ensure the availability of the iconic property for the conduct of the Biennale.

