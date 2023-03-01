Salary in instalments an arrangement for smooth functioning, KSRTC tells HC

March 01, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Kochi

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that it had issued the order on payment of salaries to its employees in instalments as part of the ongoing discussions among the trade unions, management and government on the issue and that it was an arrangement for the smooth functioning of the corporation.

The submission was made in an affidavit filed in response to a petition filed by two employees challenging the order on payment of salary in instalments. The affidavit said that the delay in payment of salary was due to the acute financial crisis faced by the corporation and also due to the delay in receipt of government funds. The government had been giving KSRTC ₹50 crore every month for the past one year. The payment would normally get credited only after 12th or 15th of every month. As a result, the salary could be paid only after 10th of every month. In fact, the corporation had decided to pay the salary in two instalments for those who wanted salary before 10th of every month. Those who want full payment at once could submit a consent letter to the depots/units concerned and would be paid as and when the corporation received the financial aid from the State government, i.e. before the 15th of every month. Therefore, the circular did not affect the rights of any employee.