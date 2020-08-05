Salary hike, benefits for NHM employees

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday that the government will hike the remuneration of National Health Mission (NHM) employees, those working on contract and on daily wages. They will also get more incentives and risk allowances.
The government will incur an additional monthly expenditure of ₹22.68 crore on this account, he said.
The minimum wage for Grade I (medical officer and specialists) will be raised from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per month with a risk allowance of 20%.
Grade II (senior consultants, dental surgeons and Ayush Doctors) will be given a 20% risk allowance.
The minimum monthly salary of Grade III (staff nurses, junior health inspectors, pharmacists and technicians) will be increased from ₹13,500 to ₹20,000 along with a 25% risk allowance.
Last grade employees will be given a 30% risk allowance in addition to their daily wages. Incentives and risk allowances will be given to all newly hired employees engaged in COVID related work. The COVID Health Policy packages for various ailments will also be provided to employees who are not covered under the KASP scheme.
