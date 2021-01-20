Salary hike ahead of poll code: Isaac

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the government would hike the salary of government employees.
Rounding up the discussion and voting on the final supplementary demands for grants in the Budget for the financial year 2020-21, Dr. Isaac said salary expenditure made up 25.24% of the total revenue.
Half of the amount went to teachers and health workers. Their role in shaping a modern Kerala could not be discounted. Salary revision was mandatory and would not exceed the 5 to 10% increase recommended by the expenditure review committee.
The government would issue orders to revise the salary well before the model code of conduct kicks in on April 1. The State hoped to get the salary revision commission report on or before January 31.
High tax collection
Tax remittances had touched an all-time high of 22%. Dr. Isaac called for speedy automation of the GST system. He announced the formation of a toddy board. The administration has prepared the draft toddy board laws. Dr. Isaac also announced ₹20 crore to Khadi Grama Industries Board to tide over shortfall caused by rebate sales.
The current Budget was a precursor of better budgets in future. The State had registered a 19% fall in revenue. Expenditure had gone down by 10%. The State could keep the revenue deficit and financial deficit at three and 4.2% respectively.
Dr. Isaac said the government would bring sand and granite mining under State control to increase revenue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath