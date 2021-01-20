Salary hike ahead of poll code: Isaac

Finance Minister says 25.24% of total revenue is spent on salaries

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the government would hike the salary of government employees.

Rounding up the discussion and voting on the final supplementary demands for grants in the Budget for the financial year 2020-21, Dr. Isaac said salary expenditure made up 25.24% of the total revenue.

Half of the amount went to teachers and health workers. Their role in shaping a modern Kerala could not be discounted. Salary revision was mandatory and would not exceed the 5 to 10% increase recommended by the expenditure review committee.

The government would issue orders to revise the salary well before the model code of conduct kicks in on April 1. The State hoped to get the salary revision commission report on or before January 31.

High tax collection

Tax remittances had touched an all-time high of 22%. Dr. Isaac called for speedy automation of the GST system. He announced the formation of a toddy board. The administration has prepared the draft toddy board laws. Dr. Isaac also announced ₹20 crore to Khadi Grama Industries Board to tide over shortfall caused by rebate sales.

The current Budget was a precursor of better budgets in future. The State had registered a 19% fall in revenue. Expenditure had gone down by 10%. The State could keep the revenue deficit and financial deficit at three and 4.2% respectively.

Dr. Isaac said the government would bring sand and granite mining under State control to increase revenue.