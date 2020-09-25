Salary cut plan deferred

Full-month’s salary for September to be paid

Government employees and teachers will get full-month’s salary in September after five months as the decision to further deduct a month’s salary over the next six months has been deferred to hold talks with unions.

The move follows a directive from the CPI(M) State secretariat to Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to hold talks with the unions on repayment of one-month’s deducted salary and to deduct a month’s salary as decided by the Cabinet to overcome the financial crisis.

With elections round the corner, the concerns of Left unions and the statements of pro-UDF unions that they will seek legal measures and resort to an agitation have prompted the CPI(M) Secretariat move.

As the exchequer is facing a financial crisis following the pandemic and also the delay in getting ₹7,000 crore GST compensation from the Centre, the CPI(M) Secretariat supported the views of the Finance Minister that a salary cut for the next six months cannot be dropped.

Dr. Isaac was to convene another round of talks with the unions.

A decision has also to be taken on the repayment of a month’s salary of employees and teachers deducted for five months. The Action Council of State Employees and Teachers has sought more concessions from the government if it goes ahead with another salary cut.