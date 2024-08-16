Salary challenge for Kerala govt. staff: formal orders, guidelines issued

The Kerala government on Friday issued formal orders and guidelines for the ‘salary challenge’ for government employees aimed at mobilisation of aid in connection with the July 30 Wayanad landslides.

Employees have been urged to contribute not less than five days’ salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, the Finance department order said. It noted that while the contribution is not compulsory, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested everyone to be part of the effort, given the magnitude of the catastrophe.

Expenditure worth several crores is expected for the restoration and reconstruction of the landslides-affected areas, underscoring the need for mobilising maximum funds in the CMDRF, the order said.

In instalments

The order is applicable to employees of government departments, public sector units, boards, universities, aided institutions, local bodies, grant-in-aid institutions, commissions and tribunals. Those who are contributing five day’s salary can do so in three instalments. Those who wish to contribute more can do so in 10 instalments at the rate of two days’ salary a month.

The contribution will be deducted from the salary for the month of August to be paid in September.