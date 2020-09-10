‘Salahuddin’s murder was planned for days’

Assailants took car on rent for committing the crime, say police

The murder of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist Salahuddin was carried out after several days of planning and the assailants used a rented car from Kolayad for executing the crime.

The police said the suspects had taken the car on rent for three days, but the murder was carried out on the eighth day. This indicated days of planning to execute the murder, the police observed.

The car was taken on rent from one Sajesh, who had started a business of renting cars in Kolayad in the district.

According to his statement, two persons, who had approached him and were wearing masks, introduced themselves as from Chunda near Kannavam.

They took the car for three days, the police said.

Sajesh, who did not doubt them, gave the car at a rent of ₹1,200 per day after taking the required documents as proof.

Amal, also known as Abhi, drove the car. However, they extended the time when contacted by Sajesh after the car was not returned on the due date.

The car was found in a deserted area near a rubber plantation after the murder.

Fingerprint and forensic experts examined the car in detail.

The police said that Salahuddin’s movement was constantly monitored by the assailants.

Five persons involved

The police suspect the involvement of at least five persons in the murder, based on the statement given by the victim’s sister, Raidha, who was injured in the attack and was discharged after treatment at the Thalassery Co-operative Hospital.

Meanwhile, the investigation team led by Thalassery Deputy Superintendent of Police Moosa Vallikadan on Wednesday night arrested Amalraj, 22, Ashiq Lal, 25, and P.K. Pribin, 22, all residents of Chunda.

Suspects remanded

All three suspects were produced in the Koothuparamba court on Wednesday evening and remanded in custody for two weeks.

However, the police said that the role of the arrested persons in the murder was yet to be ascertained. The involvement of more people in the case was being investigated, the police said.