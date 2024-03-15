‘Salad Day’ helps preschoolers beat the summer heat

March 15, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Preschoolers in Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Alappuzha have extra motivation to attend anganwadi these days. The local body has recently declared every Wednesday and Saturday as ‘Salad Day’ and children are being served a mix of various fruits and vegetables to help them beat the scorching summer heat and stay healthy.

There are 30 anganwadis in the panchayat with a total strength of 429 children. “The initiative was launched a couple of weeks ago. Children are served salad comprising 7-8 different types of fruits, vegetables with more watery content like carrots and microgreens, all cut into small pieces, twice a week. It is helping children keep their body cool to an extent and remain energetic,” says M. Santhoshkumar, vice-president, Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat.

The scheme is implemented with the support of Anganwadi Level Monitoring and Support Committees. Kanjikuzhy is known for producing a host of vegetables and fruits and most farmers adhere to good agriculture practices. Fruits and vegetables for Salad Days are donated by parents and other residents in the panchayat.

‘Akshaya Patra’

“We have placed Akshaya Patra (vessel) in all the anganwadis. Parents and others used to place vegetables in it for cooking mid-day meals. Nowadays, they also contribute pineapple, papaya, watermelon, orange, apple, pomegranate, and grape among other fruits. Salad Days, mostly a cost-free exercise, provide huge health benefits to children,” says Anila Sasidharan, supervisor, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme, Kanjikuzhy.

Anganwadi teachers say that many children who are poor or picky eaters at home are consuming salad without any hesitation. “We always receive complaints from parents about their children not eating properly. We serve salad to children at the same time and most of them consume without waste. Eating together makes children feel good,” says Girijamol M.S., teacher, Thuruthipally anganwadi in Kanjikuzhy.

In all the 30 anganwadis, salad is served around 11 a.m. With Salad Day turning out to be a hit, authorities say they are contemplating extending the initiative beyond the summer months. Besides salad, a good number of anganwadis in Kanjikuzhy are serving mid-day meals to children with cooked vegetables, which are locally grown.

