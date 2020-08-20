Sakthikulangara harbour closed as 14 test positive

KOLLAM

20 August 2020 20:29 IST

86 cases in Kollam, all invitees of a wedding asked to isolate selves

Eighty-six persons from the district, including two health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. While 79 patients contracted the virus through contact, two patients are NRIs, and two had travelled from Tamil Nadu. The recovery rate on Thursday was comparatively low at 30. The number of active cases at present is 752. Since several cases were reported from Sakthikulangara the district administration closed the harbour until further notice. The decision was taken after 14 persons, including fishers, working in the harbour tested positive.

Pre-wedding event

The Health Department has also instructed all the persons who attended a wedding at Little Flower Church, Vellimon, on August 17 to go in self quarantine after four persons among the invitees tested positive. All those who attended the wedding and the pre-wedding function held on August 16 from 3 p.m. have been asked to contact the primary health centre. Kollam district currently has 9,169 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 39,092. While 518 persons completed home quarantine on Thursday, the Health Department has traced 9,969 primary and 2,580 secondary contacts of new cases.

Among the new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday are two staff members of Ayalamon primary health centre. One patient is a 50-year-old Pullaniyode resident, and the other, a 46-year-old woman from Karukone. Apart from Kollam District Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, five COVID-19 firstline treatment centres at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Asramam, Vilakudy, and Veliyam are operating in the district.

