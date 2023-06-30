Saju, accused of fabricating fake degree certificate, remanded in judicial custody

June 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kayamkulam, on Friday remanded Saju S. Sasidharan, the owner of Palarivattom-based agency that allegedly provided the fake degree certificate to former leader of Students Federation of India Nikhil Thomas, in judicial custody for 14 days.

The court also extended the police custody of Nikhil for one day. Saju fabricated the B.Com degree certificate in the name of Kalinga University, Raipur, using which Nikhil secured admission for M.Com at MSM College, Kayamkulam, in the 2021-23 batch. He is also suspected to have fabricated the mark list, transfer certificate, migration certificate, and provisional certificate.

Apart from Nikhil and Saju, the police earlier this week arrested another SFI former leader Abin C. Raj. Nikhil reportedly told the investigators that he had arranged the certificate from the agency in Kochi with the help of Abin to whom he paid ₹2 lakh in 2020.

