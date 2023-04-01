ADVERTISEMENT

Saji Gopinath assumes charge as KTU V-C in-charge

April 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The warm welcome accorded to him by the university officials and staff was in sharp contrast with the pandemonium that had erupted when his predecessor Ciza Thomas had taken charge.

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath received by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Syndicate member P.K. Biju as he arrived to take charge as the Vice-Chancellor in-charge in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Digital University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Saji Gopinath assumed office as V-C in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on Saturday.

Dr. Thomas was met with fierce protests when she arrived at the KTU headquarters on the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET) campus. While Students Federation of India (SFI) activists and Left-leaning employees obstructed her passage, she had to be escorted by the police to the V-C’s office. The absence of senior officials, including the Registrar, had then raised eyebrows.

Dr. Gopinath’s arrival presented a different picture as he was received by Syndicate members P.K. Biju, I. Saju, Registrar A. Praveen, Controller of Examinations Ananda Resmi, other officials and representatives of staff unions.

After assuming charge, Dr. Gopinath pledged efforts to expedite the selection process for a permanent V-C. Pointing out that KTU had a major role to play in an era of technological advancements, he expressed optimism that he would be able to enable its students and stakeholders to achieve progress in this regard. Such efforts were crucial in the ongoing efforts to attain a knowledge society, he added.

Referring to the show-cause notice that had been served on him by Raj Bhavan flagging irregularities in his appointment, Dr. Gopinath exuded confidence that he could convince Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the basis of his written explanation and a personal hearing that was conducted in the matter.

