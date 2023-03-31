Saji Gopinath appointed KTU V-C in-charge

March 31, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Marking a total turnaround of his stance, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appointed Digital University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Saji Gopinath as APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) V-C in-charge on Friday.

The appointment was made in view of the incumbent Ciza Thomas’ retirement from service. Dr. Gopinath will assume office as KTU V-C on Saturday.

Notably, the volte-face comes nearly five months after the Governor rebuffed the government’s initial recommendation to appoint Dr. Gopinath to the position after the Supreme Court annulled the appointment of Rajasree M.S. in October last.

Strife-ridden tenure

The rejection had set off a chain of events that exacerbated the confrontation between the Governor and the government and paved the way for Dr. Thomas’ appointment as KTU V-C under controversial circumstances. Her strife-ridden tenure, which concluded on Friday, was marked by an intense power game with the Syndicate that pushed the university into an administrative impasse.

The recent turn of events including Mahatma Gandhi University V-C Sabu Thomas’ appointment as V-C in-charge of the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University is seen by various quarters as a significant step-down in the Governor’s conflict with the government in light of successive legal setbacks. Eleven V-Cs had been issued show-cause notices after Raj Bhavan found their appointments to be in alleged violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Charge memo issued

Meanwhile, the government issued a charge memo to Dr. Thomas after she failed to appear for a hearing called by the Higher Education department on her retirement day.

The memo cited the alleged violation of Rule 48 of Kerala Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1960, by assuming the office of the KTU V-C without obtaining the government’s permission, and various lapses that were purportedly committed while she was posted as senior joint director at the Directorate of Technical Education. She has been provided 15 days to furnish an explanation to the charges.

Dr. Thomas had been ordered to attend a hearing before the additional secretary of the Higher Education department after the Kerala Administrative Tribunal rejected her plea to quash a show-cause notice that had been served on her. She conveyed her inconvenience to appear in-person in view of the formalities prior to retirement she had to complete at KTU and the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, where she was posted as principal.