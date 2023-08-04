Saji Cherian to inaugurate modernisation work of fishing harbour

August 04, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the modernisation work of Azhikkal fishing harbour on August 6.

Speaking to the media, K.V. Sumesh, MLA , on Thursday said the government had sanctioned ₹25.36 crore for the project.

An auction shed, locker rooms, boundary wall, internal roads, canteen building, parking area, toilet block, fisheries office, and drinking water supply system are among the plans. The work was expected to be completed by 2025, he added.

To encourage cargo movement from Azhikkal port, the Ports department would hold talks with traders, including coffee exporters, in Coorg, the MLA said.

“Next month, a discussion will be held with them under the chairmanship of the Ports Minister,” he said.

Mr. Sumesh said that he expects the construction of Azhikal international green field port to start next year.

He explained that the construction will be done in three phases at a cost of Rs 3698 crore. For port construction, 85.7 acres of land in Azhikode panchayat and 60.9 acres of land in Matool panchayat were surveyed and demarcated.

