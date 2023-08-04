HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saji Cherian to inaugurate modernisation work of fishing harbour

August 04, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the modernisation work of Azhikkal fishing harbour on August 6.

Speaking to the media, K.V. Sumesh, MLA , on Thursday said the government had sanctioned ₹25.36 crore for the project.

An auction shed, locker rooms, boundary wall, internal roads, canteen building, parking area, toilet block, fisheries office, and drinking water supply system are among the plans. The work was expected to be completed by 2025, he added.

To encourage cargo movement from Azhikkal port, the Ports department would hold talks with traders, including coffee exporters, in Coorg, the MLA said.

“Next month, a discussion will be held with them under the chairmanship of the Ports Minister,” he said.

Mr. Sumesh said that he expects the construction of Azhikal international green field port to start next year.

He explained that the construction will be done in three phases at a cost of Rs 3698 crore. For port construction, 85.7 acres of land in Azhikode panchayat and 60.9 acres of land in Matool panchayat were surveyed and demarcated.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.