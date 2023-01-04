Saji Cherian sworn in again as Minister

January 04, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After a hiatus of around six months, CPI(M) legislator Saji Cherian was again sworn in as Minister in the second Left Democratic Front (LDF) government here on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Mr. Cherian at a function held at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon which was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, party leaders, officials, and others, while the Opposition United Democratic Front led by the Congress and the BJP boycotted the function in protest against the reinduction of Mr. Cherian into the Cabinet.

Mr. Cherian was constrained to step down as Fisheries and Culture Minister in July following his alleged controversial remarks on the Constitution which put the State government in the dock.

The local police which probed the case against him first closed it citing there was no merit in the case charged in connection with alleged disparaging remarks about the Constitution. Subsequently, the Kerala High Court also dismissed a plea seeking his disqualification as an MLA ruling that there was insufficient ground to disqualify him as a legislator.

This paved the way for his reindunction into the Cabinet. Though the swearing-in ceremony, in which Mr. Cherian took solemn oath to uphold the Constitution and perform his duties according to it, assumed significance against the backdrop of the strained relation between Raj Bhavan and the State government for quite some time now, the function was brief and simple. Soon after the official function, Mr. Khan was seen saying Mr. Vijayan something on the stage, creating a flutter.

Though there was no official word about the communication, sources close to Raj Bhavan said the Governor apparently asked Mr. Vijayan for some documents with regard to the case of Mr. Cherian. During the entire function, Mr. Cherian was also seen with a grim face except during the time of oath-taking and receiving bouquets from dignitaries.

Speaking to the media after the function, Mr. Cherian expressed hope that he would get the departments he had handled earlier. He said there were only some political differences between the Governor and the State government. The Governor is the head of the government. Any differences of opinion can be discussed and resolved, said Mr. Cherian.

While thanking the Chief Minister, the Governor, and the people of Chengannur on his return to the Ministry, he said many schemes were formulated during his 13-month stint as a Minister which have to be completed.

The UDF protested against Mr. Cherian’s swearing-in in front of Raj Bhavan. Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the circumstances that led to Mr. Cherian’s resignation prevailed. No court had acquitted him of wrongdoing, he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said Mr. Cherian’s reinstatement would remain a blot on the State’s history.