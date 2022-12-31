Saji Cherian set to return to Pinarayi Cabinet in Kerala

December 31, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Less than six months after Saji Cherian stepped down as Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs following a row over his alleged remarks insulting the Constitution, the Chengannur MLA is set to be reinstated into the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

The Communist Party of India [CPI (M)] State secretariat has given its approval for his return as a Minister after the police gave him a clean chit in the ‘anti-Constitution speech’ case. The High Court had also dismissed pleas that sought to disqualify him as MLA.

Confirming the return of Mr. Cherian, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said on Saturday the swearing-in ceremony would be held soon depending on the convenience of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Meanwhile, the Governor has asked Raj Bhavan’s standing counsel to examine the legality of the government’s decision to reinduct Mr. Cheriyan into the Cabinet. The General Administration department (GAD) has sought Governor’s time for the swearing-in on January 4. Mr. Khan will be back in Kerala on January 2.

Responding to the developments, Mr. Cherian reiterated that he did not dishonour the Constitution. “When the controversy erupted, I resigned from the Cabinet to uphold moral values. I have the utmost respect for the Constitution. The police submitted the final report before the Thiruvalla court after conducting a six-month investigation. There are no legal obstacles for me to become a Minister again. The Chief Minister will take a call on my induction into the Cabinet,” Mr. Cherian told reporters here on Saturday.

He said if anyone, including the Leader of the Opposition, continued to have grievances regarding the case, they were free to explore the legal course of action.

Meanwhile, the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) lambasted the CPI(M)‘s decision to reinstate Mr. Cherian into the Cabinet. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan termed it “a challenge” to the people of Kerala. He said the circumstances that led to Mr. Cherian’s resignation remained the same.

“The police investigation was not transparent. The investigators did not properly examine the video of Saji Cherian’s speech. He had denigrated the Constitution and its architects. It should also be noted that the court has not yet delivered its final verdict in the case. The CPI(M)‘s decision to bring him back as a Minister is a challenge to the judicial system,” said Mr. Satheesan, adding that the probe against Mr. Cherian was sabotaged with the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Satheesan stood by his earlier statement that Mr.. Cherian’s “anti-Constitution remarks” were similar to the arguments made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) idealogue M.S. Golwalkar in his book Bunch of Thoughts.

Black day

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said the party would observe ‘a black day’ on the day of Mr. Cherian’s swearing-in. Mr. Govindan, however, termed the Opposition remarks a “negative” attitude.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran condemned the move. They said the decision to reinstate Mr. Cherian reflected CPI(M)’s scant respect for the Constitution.

A staunch supporter of Mr. Vijayan, many consider Mr. Cherian to be an unchallenged leader in the CPI(M) unit in Alappuzha, especially after his election to the party State secretariat in March 2022.

Mr. Cherian made the controversial remarks about the Constitution at a CPI(M) programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta on July 3. In a video that had gone viral, he was shown referring to the Constitution as “British-crafted and anti-working class”. He stated that the Constitution “condones exploitation” and it was written in a way that helps to “plunder” the people of the country.