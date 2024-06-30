Saji Cherian questions quality of school education, triggers a controversy

Culture Minister Saji Cherian has seemingly stepped on a political and social landmine by remarking that many students who passed the SSLC examinations could barely read or write.

The controversial remark at a private school function in Alappuzha on Saturday arguably cast severe doubts on the State’s secondary education system. The observation appeared to acquire the contours of controversy on Sunday, with General Education Minister V. Sivankutty forcefully contesting Mr. Cherian’s statement. He countered that the statement was not factual. He said the State’s school education system was robust and constantly modified and improved by the government.

However, Mr. Sivankutty made some allowance for Mr. Cherian. He said some persons may have cherry-picked parts of Mr. Cherian’s speech and dropped them out of context. Mr. Sivankutty noted that Mr. Cherian stressed the need to improve the quality of school education.

‘Liberal evaluation’

Mr. Cherian had blamed the “liberal evaluation” system for the alleged lack of scholastic merit among SSLC pass-outs. He claimed that passing SSLC examinations by securing a minimum of 210 marks used to be a tough ask once.

“Now, almost everyone appearing for the SSLC is clearing it. The pass percentage stands at 99.99%. However, many students do not even know how to write and read properly,” he said. Mr. Cherian said the government often took the blame for low pass percentages.

Mr. Cherian stated that the younger generation seemed isolated from their immediate environs and could not even identify “cows and buffaloes”. He said Mr. Sivankutty was aware of the anomalies in the current education system and would rectify them.

Earlier controversies

Mr. Cherian is not a stranger to controversies. He lost his Cabinet post in 2022 after an alleged remark about the Constitution not serving the working class caused a public uproar. Mr. Cherian also faced a police case and a petition in the High Court seeking his disqualification as MLA. Six months later, the police perceived no cognisable offence in his speech, and he returned to the Cabinet. The High Court also ruled in Mr Cherian’s favour.

In January this year, Mr. Cherian observed that some Church leaders were enthused about meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the “violence” against Christians in Manipur. He hastily walked back his comment after it elicited public criticism.