Sajan’s widow hands over memorandum to Minister

Beena Sajan, widow of Sajan Parayil, NRI investor who ended his life on June 18 allegedly under strain from Anthoor municipality’s denial of permits for his newly constructed convention centre at Bakkalam here, has submitted a memorandum to Local Self-Government Minister A.C. Moideen seeking relaxation of the direction to relocate the water tank of the building.

The memorandum was handed over to the Minister during an adalat on building construction file disposal at the Kannur Corporation office here on Friday. The Anthoor municipality issued the building permits for the convention centre last month following the direction of the Local Self-Government Department that the permits be issued after rectification of violations identified in the structure by the Chief Town Planner (Vigilance).

The property owners have already rectified the violations except the relocation of the water tank.

They had made a representation to the government seeking relaxation of the instruction to relocate the water tank citing space constraint.

Sajan’s death had sparked a political controversy as the Opposition parties alleged that he was the victim of factional feud within the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The allegation that the permits had been denied at the behest of municipal chairperson P.K. Shyamala, wife of CPI(M) leader M.V. Govindan, was lent credence by the statements of some of the leaders of the CPI(M) in the district that the municipal authorities had failed in ensuring the issuance of the permits by the municipal secretary.