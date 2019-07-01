Sajan Parayil’s family being harassed: Cong.

The District Congress Committee has alleged that the CPI(M) is harassing the family of Sajan Parayil, the NRI investor who committed suicide allegedly under strain from the CPI(M)-ruled Anthoor municipality’s denial of permits for a convention centre he built at Bakkalam here.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Satheeshan Pacheni said at a press conference here on Monday that the municipal authorities were still delaying issuance of permits for the convention centre, even as the CPI(M) leadership was protecting municipal chairperson P.K. Shyamala, who was accused by the bereaved family of Sajan of being responsible for the denial of the permits.

The convention centre had been denied the final permits by citing technicalities that would not stand the scrutiny of law. The permits had been denied by using municipal officials for the protection of a hidden agenda of State and district leaders of the CPI(M), he noted.

Mr. Pacheni said that Mattannur municipal secretary, who, he alleged, was loyal to the CPI(M) was given additional charge as secretary of Anthoor following the suspension of the Anthoor municipal secretary, though there were secretaries of nearby municipalities.

Demanding immediate sanctioning of the permits for the building of Sajan, he alleged that the police team investigating the suicide was now harassing the bereaved family for protecting the CPI(M). The police was yet to record the statement of Ms. Shyamala, he said.

He said the DCC would stage a dharna in front of the Collectorate on July 5 to protest against the government’s action that ‘protects’ people responsible for the death of Sajan.