Sainik School: short list for medical examination

The short list for medical examination, based on the result of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam-2022 held in January for admission to Sainik Schools, is available on the website of the Sainik School, Kazhakuttam. The initial call list comprises class, gender, and category-wise roll numbers of candidates in sequence, in the ratio of 1:3 candidates for every vacancy, who are required to undergo the examination. For details, please visit www.sainikschooltvm.nic.in. The final merit list will be published after completion of the medical examination.