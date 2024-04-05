Sainik School ‘politicisation’: Sivankutty writes to Rajnath Singh

April 05, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressing concern over politicisation of Sainik Schools.

In a letter to the Union Minister on Friday, Mr. Sivankutty expressed grave concern over awarding of Sainik School contracts to organisations associated with political affiliations, stating this eroded the independence and openness of the institutions.

“Sainik Schools are important institutions for future defence personnel and therefore should not be dragged into politics at any level. For this reason, I request you to maintain the reputation of these establishments to guarantee national security and ensure fairness in education,” the Minister wrote seeking the Defence Minister’s intervention.

The Union government had in October 2021 approved a proposal for launching 100 Sainik Schools under public-private partnership to be affiliated with the Sainik Schools Society. However, recent reports have alleged that 62% of the 40 Sainik School agreements so far have been awarded to schools linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its allied organisations, politicians of Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, and Hindutva organisations.

The Defence Ministry, though, responded saying that the scheme was well thought out and political or ideological affiliation or otherwise of the applicant institution did not influence the selection process.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had condemned the communalising of Sainik Schools, saying the move had potential to profoundly impact the high secular standards of the country’s military establishments.