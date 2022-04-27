Sailor freed by Yemeni rebels reaches home

April 27, 2022 19:06 IST

Dipash was under Houthi militants’ captivity for four months

Kozhikode

Dipash, one of the seven Indian sailors who were let off from captivity by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, reached his home at Meppayur in Kozhikode district late on Tuesday night. Dipash was accorded a warm welcome at the Calicut International Airport by his near and dear. Back at home, Dipash commented that it was a second life for him and thanked the governments and the media for all the help.

The sailors, who had worked in the UAE cargo ship 'Rabi', were held captive for four months by the Houthi rebels, who hijacked the ship on January 2. The ship crew consisted of 14 foreign nationals, including seven Indians. The crew members were not harmed by the rebels, who allowed them to talk to their families back home. The Government of India and its Yemen embassy carried out continuous negotiations before the captives were let go by the rebels on April 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement