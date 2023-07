July 27, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A 19-year-old Naval sailor was found hanging onboard INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday.

Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered and a case has been registered with the local police, says a release from Southern Naval Command here.

Suicides are preventable and help is just a call away over phone 1056 (Disha) or 0484-2540530.