Sailor found dead at INA

A 45-year-old sailor of Indian Naval Academy (INA) was found dead in his accommodation on the academy campus on Sunday night.

According to Navy officials, Lajpat, a petty officer (sanitary hygienist), was found hanging inside his quarters at the academy.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, he was staying with his wife, two daughters, and a son here for the past two years.

The Payyanur police are investigating.

In addition, an inquiry would be conducted by the naval authorities.

