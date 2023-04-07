Saifi has admitted to the crime, says ADGP

April 07, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajithkumar on Friday said Shahrukh Saifi, who was arrested in connection with the Kozhikode train arson case, admitted to the crime in the first round of investigation.

Briefing the progress of the last five days’ probe for the first time to the media, he said only a primary investigation had been completed in the incident and more details were awaited in the next round of interrogation.

“We are probing all possible angles and the details cannot be revealed to the media at this stage. It is a long process and no suspect will reveal details so soon,” he said. On questions related to the suspect’s attempt to pass misleading information, Mr. Ajithkumar said he could not reveal anything now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirmation

Replying to questions related to the entry of the National Investigation Agency and the Anti-Terror Squad to track the case details, Mr. Ajithkumar said the investigation was proceeding with the cooperation of multiple agencies. “We have already confirmed that the bag and notepad recovered from the crime spot belonged to Saifi and the handwriting on the notepad was his,” he said.

Referring to allegations related to the unauthorised entry of a visual media journalist to the medical college hospital on Friday for capturing visuals of the suspect, the officer said he was unaware of the development and the reliability of the visuals reportedly circulated on the social media. “We had taken utmost care to avoid such incidents,” he said.

‘No security slips’

The ADGP also clarified that there were no security slips from the police while bringing back the suspect to Kerala from the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad. “We have our own ways to respond to a particular situation during the course of investigation,” he said, adding that the breakdown of the vehicles chosen for the travel was accidental.