SAI women make their presence felt in NTBR

August 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (water sports centre) in Alappuzha created history by winning the Thekkanodi Thara (Women) category in the Nehru Trophy Boat Race held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Kattil Thekkethil rowed by women rowers of the water sports centre emerged victorious clocking 6:01:16. The SAI team competed in the annual regatta for the first time.

The team included rowers who won medals in national and international events. The SAI Centre functioning at Punnamada focuses on rowing, kayaking and canoeing.

