Sahitya Akademi fellowship presented to Perumbadavom

Writer Sethu to receive award on December 16

The Culture Department will launch a project, Bala Keralam, to develop scientific temper and rational thought among children, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the presentation of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for 2020 here on Wednesday.

The Minister said one lakh children would be trained in one year under the project. An academy for children would be launched in each panchayat. The project was aimed at saving children from casteist and communal thoughts and extremism. Litterateurs and cultural activists should go among the people and react against social ills, he said.

He gave away the Akademi’s fellowship to writer Perumbadavom Sreedharan. Writer Sethu has also been selected for the fellowship. Sethu will receive the fellowship at Thrissur on December 16. The award distribution is being held in Thiruvananthapuam and Thrissur taking into account the convenience of the awardees.

V. Madhusoodhanan Nair, poet, was the chief guest at the function, presided over by Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan.