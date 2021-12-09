Kerala

Sahitya Akademi fellowship presented to Perumbadavom

Culture Minister Saji Cherian presenting the Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowship to novelist Perumbadavam Sreedharan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.  

The Culture Department will launch a project, Bala Keralam, to develop scientific temper and rational thought among children, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the presentation of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for 2020 here on Wednesday.

The Minister said one lakh children would be trained in one year under the project. An academy for children would be launched in each panchayat. The project was aimed at saving children from casteist and communal thoughts and extremism. Litterateurs and cultural activists should go among the people and react against social ills, he said.

He gave away the Akademi’s fellowship to writer Perumbadavom Sreedharan. Writer Sethu has also been selected for the fellowship. Sethu will receive the fellowship at Thrissur on December 16. The award distribution is being held in Thiruvananthapuam and Thrissur taking into account the convenience of the awardees.

V. Madhusoodhanan Nair, poet, was the chief guest at the function, presided over by Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 12:43:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sahitya-akademi-fellowship-presented-to-perumbadavom/article37905467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY