Sahithi’s Marquez award for Perumbadavam

Writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan has been selected for the second Gabriel Marquez award instituted by Sahithi.
The award acknowledged his sweeping contributions to literature as a novelist and short story writer, said Palliyara Sreedharan, award committee chairman and director of the State Institute of Children’s Literature. Mr. Sreedharan’s novel Oru Sankeerthanam Pole had run into 110 editions and saw translations in 10 Indian languages, winning national acclaim for the author, the judges’ panel noted.
Other novels by Mr. Sreedharan, the former president of the Kerala Sahithya Akademi, include Abhayam, Ashtapadi, Anthiveylile Ponnu, Kalvariyilekku Veendum, and Pradakshinavazhi. He has also written numerous short stories.
The judges’ panel included S. Ramesh Kumar, Fr. Saji Mekattu, Binny Sahithi, and K.K. Pallassana.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath