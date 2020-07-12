Sahithi’s Marquez award for Perumbadavam

Writer Perumbadavam Sreedharan has been selected for the second Gabriel Marquez award instituted by Sahithi.

The award acknowledged his sweeping contributions to literature as a novelist and short story writer, said Palliyara Sreedharan, award committee chairman and director of the State Institute of Children’s Literature. Mr. Sreedharan’s novel Oru Sankeerthanam Pole had run into 110 editions and saw translations in 10 Indian languages, winning national acclaim for the author, the judges’ panel noted.

Other novels by Mr. Sreedharan, the former president of the Kerala Sahithya Akademi, include Abhayam, Ashtapadi, Anthiveylile Ponnu, Kalvariyilekku Veendum, and Pradakshinavazhi. He has also written numerous short stories.

The judges’ panel included S. Ramesh Kumar, Fr. Saji Mekattu, Binny Sahithi, and K.K. Pallassana.