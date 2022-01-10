Sahala Farsana wins best law student award

Palakkad

10 January 2022 20:27 IST

Award named after N.R. Madhava Menon, father of modern legal studies in India

C.K. Sahala Farsana, student of the Nehru Academy of Law, Lakkidi, and first-rank winner of Calicut University in five-year LLB examination, has won this year’s N.R. Madhava Menon Memorial Award for the best law student.

The award has been given by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS), an organisation providing succour for the victims of excesses and crimes.

Ms. Farsana was adjudged the best student considering her academic and non-academic performance, especially her leadership in social work. She had won prizes in quiz, debate, and essay competitions held in several parts of the country.

Kalyani Balachandran from Al Ameen Law College, Kulappully, was adjudged the runner-up. M. Shabas from V.R. Krishnan Ezhuthachan Law College, Elavenchery, and Amrit M. Nair from Al Ameen Law College, Kulappully, won consolation prizes.

Former district judge M.R. Balachandran Nair, former diplomat Sreekumar Menon, and Deputy Director of Prosecution K. Sheeba constituted the judging committee.

Principal district judge B. Kalam Pasha gave away the awards instituted in the memory of N.R. Madhava Menon, who was widely considered the father of modern legal studies in India. Menon was a former Vice Chancellor of the National Law Universities and former director of the National Judicial Academy.

VISWAS secretary P. Premnath, vice presidents B. Jayarajan and R. Devikripa, joint secretaries Deepa Jayaprakash and N. Rakhi spoke.