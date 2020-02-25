Safety threat: PTA, students demand closure of quarry

Students and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of Government Tribal LP School, Koombara, have approached the district administration and the Child Rights Commission, demanding the closure of a granite quarry near the institution. The demand comes in the wake of noticing excess deposit of soil and other debris from the mining area near the school.

Incidentally, a recent general body meeting of the PTA had decided to shift around 160 students from the school to safer locations in case of delayed action by the authorities. PTA representatives said the school, located near the quarrying area, was facing serious safety hazards, and that it would not be safe to send children to such a vulnerable place.

No inspection

The quarry, which had earlier been closed down following local protests, was reopened nearly three years ago.

According to PTA office-bearers, the safety threat faced by students was hardly taken into account while issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) for its operation. They also alleged that no proper site inspection had been carried out by the authorities, including local panchayat and Revenue officials.

“We are helpless as the quarry operators are influential people. The Koodaranhi grama panchayat authorities are yet to respond to our complaints. If the authorities fail to act, we have no other go but to shift all children to another school,” said PTA president P.P. Ahammed Kutty. He added that copies of their petitions had already been mailed to 10 departments.

Mr. Ahammed Kutty said parents were not in a position to go for an indefinite agitation. “We want the district authorities to visit the spot, examine our complaints and take favourable action,” he added.