Safety, security norms for adventure tourism

A set of safety and security regulations to position Kerala as a safe and hassle-free destination for adventure-loving holidaymakers and nature buffs are in place.

Giving a thrust to this segment, Kerala Tourism is also introducing a registration system for organisations and individuals promoting adventure tourism activities under the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS).

Expert committee

These norms were evolved by an expert committee, which focussed on 31 adventure tourism activities, giving attention to peculiarities of the State.

The panel also took into consideration the adventure tourism guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Set of norms

The set of norms suggested by the panel was endorsed by the government last year, following which a Government Order was issued.

These norms seek to tap the State’s entire possibilities in land, water, and airborne adventure activities.

Adventure tourism promotion agencies and individuals will be able to take up activities to give thrust to this sector based on these regulations, KATPS CEO Manesh Bhaskar said.

Registration system

The registration system seeks to enhance the role of stakeholders in adventure tourism.

The facility will be extended to organisations and individuals based on their profile and activities by a committee comprising officials of the Tourism Department and experts.

The committee will take into account the experience and qualification of the applicant, quality of equipment used for activities, knowledge in first aid, insurance coverage of employees and the crew deployed, and the ability to make the participants aware of the possible risks involved.

Tourism policy

The State tourism policy has marked adventure tourism as a highly promising segment.

It has made a set of suggestions such as identifying adventure hotspots, development of adventure parks, and encouraging stakeholders.

Kerala State Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran will formally launch both these initiatives at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on February 17.