Safety risks soar as private buses run rampant in Kozhikode city

September 27, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOZHIKODE

Private buses are continuing to cause chaos on Kozhikode city roads, while law enforcement departments have appeared to turn a blind eye to their safety instructions, putting lives of other motorists, passengers, and pedestrians at risk.

Not a single day passes without private bus accidents on city roads. Usually, these buses knock down two-wheeler riders, and occasionally, they crash into each other, like the recent incident at Paroppady on Monday. Both drivers and two passengers were injured, and they are now recovering at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

Last year, private buses were involved in 250 accidents in Kozhikode city, resulting in 21 fatalities. In 2022, the city reported a staggering 2,153 accidents and 193 deaths on its roads.

The police and the Motor Vehicles department have identified accident-prone areas such as West Hill, Eranhipalam, Feroke, Mokavoor, Vengeri, Cheruvannur, Thondayad, Malaparamba, Pantheerankkavu, Moozhikkal, and Areekad.

However, complaints against the police, especially the Traffic department, are on the rise. They are criticised for their indifference to rash driving, overspeeding, wrong lane usage, overtaking, and flagrant rule violations. This also includes ignoring the rights of other road users, including pedestrians.

Buses using the alternative Florcian Road linking Karikkamkulam- Malaparamba junctions following the six-laning of the Kozhikode Bypass and repair of the culvert on Krishnan Nair road have scant regard for traffic rules. “Despite numerous complaints from residents against rash and dangerous driving by private buses, the police appear reluctant to take stern action,“ K. Ajith, a shopkeeper said.

Even though routine checks are conducted by the police and the MVD, they tend to focus more on vehicles other than private buses. It seems that traffic penalties are primarily imposed on individual vehicle drivers.

Abdul Gafoor, a resident, raised concerns about allegations that the police were on the monthly payroll of private bus operators, potentially influencing leniency in cases of disobedience on the roads.

There is also suspicion among citizens that private bus drivers may be under the influence of banned tobacco-laced drugs. “Regular checks should be conducted on drivers to ensure they are not using intoxicating substances,” said, P.R. Greeshma, a banking official.

Unfortunately, the Kozhikode Corporation’s city council rarely discusses road issues within the city. “We usually rely on the police to address these matters, but perhaps it’s time for us to reassess our priorities,” said a councillor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

