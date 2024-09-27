Safety of astronauts is of paramount importance, says ISRO chairman

A human spaceflight mission is not just about launching a vehicle but about ensuring the safety of astronauts through rigorous testing and system validation, S. Somanath, chairperson, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Somanath was speaking on the progress made on the Gaganyaan mission at the ASET Conference hosted by the Aeronautical Society of India’s Thiruvananthapuram chapter. While the initial timelines for India’s first manned mission to space have seen adjustments, these were due to the intricacies involved in ensuring the safety and reliability of a crewed flight.

Unlike aircraft design, which can go through hundreds of tests before certification, human space missions offer limited opportunities for testing. This, Mr. Somanath said, adds a layer of complexity.

He also touched upon the technical achievements related to human-rated systems for the mission, particularly the development of the LVM3 launch vehicle which will be used for Gaganyaan. The conference is set to continue over the next few days, with sessions dedicated to key aspects of space transportation systems and human-rated vehicle design, a statement said.

S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, presided. Directors of other ISRO centres also were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.