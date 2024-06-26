GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Safety measures to be strengthened in Eriyad coastal belt 

Published - June 26, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Eriyad grama panchayath in Thrissur district stage a protest near the Assembly on Wednesday as part of their 75-day-old ongoing strike demanding realignment of the coastal highway.

Residents of Eriyad grama panchayath in Thrissur district stage a protest near the Assembly on Wednesday as part of their 75-day-old ongoing strike demanding realignment of the coastal highway. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Safety measures will be strengthened in Kadappuram and Eriyad coastal panchayats where sea erosion is severe. An amount of ₹4 lakh each was allotted for the two panchayats.

A District Disaster Management Authority meeting here on Wednesday directed the tahsildars and panchayat secretaries concerned to intensify the monitoring and safety measures in the coastal belt. They were asked to take steps to rehabilitate people if there is risk of sea erosion.

Panchayat secretaries have been directed to cut trees which pose a threat to human life and properties. National Highways Authority of India authorities have also been asked to remove such trees.

Inspection will be conducted by officials of local body organisations, geology and soil conservation in areas where there is threat of landslips.

