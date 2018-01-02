Safety measures for Makaravilakku

The district administration will ensure foolproof safety measures at all eight Makaravilakku viewpoints in the district, Collector R. Girija has said.

The District Collector said an official team had already prepared a detailed report on the safety measures to be taken at these view points and a meeting of various departmental heads here on Wednesday will finalise the action plan.

She said the Travancore Devaswom Board, the Forest Department and the police would complete the erection of barricades at all the viewpoints in a time-bound manner. Employees to be posted at these viewpoints would be given training before January 11. Ms. Girija said the administration has taken elaborate arrangements to provide maximum possible security cover to the procession carrying the Thruvabharanam from Pandalam to Sabarimala.

Arrangement for potable water

Local self-government institutions concerned would take necessary steps to supply drinking water to the pilgrims on the Thiruvabharanam path. Ms. Girija said a Deputy Collector each would be posted at the emergency operation centres set up at Pampa, Nilackal and the Sannidhanam for coordinating the functioning of various departments during the Malaravilaku festival.

Additional District Magistrate Anu S. Nair, will head the emergency operation centre at the Sannidhanam.