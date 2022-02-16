Safety lessons for teachers in Kollam

Online sessions to be led by hazard analyst

Kollam Collector Afsana Parveen, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), on Wednesday said the safety of students will be ensured in all schools in the district.

To make this possible, training has been started for selected teachers in various schools. The online sessions will be led by a hazard analyst from the Disaster Management Authority. One teacher from each school will be selected as a point person to arrange safety measures.

“All schools will be provided training and the participation of government, aided and private schools has been ensured. The district administration will continue to provide classes to teachers on school safety committee, disaster management plan and self-defence measures,” said Ms. Parveen. The training will continue till February 19.