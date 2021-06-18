Safety guidelines issued for varsities’ offline exams

Final semester UG exams are scheduled to begin on June 28

The State Higher Education Department has issued a list of dos and don’ts in connection with the conduct of offline exams by universities.

The final semester undergraduate exams are scheduled to begin on June 28. All higher educational institutions will have to strictly abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols and regulations prescribed by the government.

Classes to be disinfected

Classrooms that had remained closed for several weeks must be disinfected. Colleges and university departments can seek the help of local bodies concerned and the Department of Fire and Rescue Services to carry out the disinfection work. Exam halls have to be disinfected after each exam.

At hostels

Hostels have to be disinfected before students are allowed to utilise the facility. The authorities have to ensure physical distancing and safety mechanism in hostels. Hostel residents will have to avoid crowding inside the buildings and on their premises. Hostel wardens must ensure that the residents comply with the safety norms.

There should be only one entry to the examination centre. Soap and water should be kept at the entrance. The entry to the exam centres will be restricted to students, scribes, teachers and non-teaching staff and those deployed for exam duty. They should wear masks.

The body temperature of the students has to be checked at the entrance itself. Crowding of students at the exam centre and its premises should be avoided. Sanitisers should be kept in front of all exam halls. Invigilators should compulsorily wear masks and gloves. Students need not sign on the attendance sheet in view of the pandemic situation.

Each college should form a committee consisting of the head of institution, student representatives, teaching and non-teaching staff, representatives of parent-teacher association, and officials of the civic body concerned and the Health Department in connection with the safe conduct of the exams, according to the guidelines.