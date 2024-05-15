ADVERTISEMENT

Safety for Guruvayur temple: land around temple to be acquired 

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Land of 100 m around Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple will be acquired considering the safety of the temple.

Land acquisition department officials and Devaswom officials inspected the area. The Guruvayur Devaswom is acquiring the land considering a directive of central security agencies. A compound wall will be built around the temple with four gates.

The value of the land acquired will be calculated later considering the area and existing buildings. An amount of ₹210 crore has been earmarked in the Devaswom budget for the purpose. The traders in the acquired area will be rehabilitated.

