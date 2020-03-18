Safety first policy at toddy shop auctions

In order to ensure the safety of participants during the auctioning of toddy shops in the wake of COVID-19, the State government has issued certain guidelines to be adhered to during the auctions.

In a circular, the Excise Commissioner has ordered that a team of doctors be made available at the auction place. The hall should be sanitised after auctioning of each range and an interval of 45 minutes should be ensured between each auction.

The Excise Commissioner has also ordered avoiding auctions in an air-conditioned room. Instead, it should be conducted in a place having sufficient air circulation. Also, only one auction should be held at a time. The circular said only persons eligible to participate in the auction need be allowed to enter the auction hall.

Masks and hand gloves

The proceedings of the auction should be recorded. All persons, including officials participating in the auction, should wear face masks and hand gloves. Those who wear masks should avoid frequent contacts on it and destroy them in open space. The seats of the participants should be arranged in such a way that the distance between each seat is one metre.

The circular was produced in the High Court when various Abkari cases came up for hearing. The auction of 641 toddy shops in Ernakulam district is slated on March 18 and 19 at the Ernakulam Collectorate.