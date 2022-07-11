Safety checks of fishing boats in progress in Kozhikode

Action follows order from Kozhikode District Collector

Complying with an order from District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, a comprehensive safety audit is under way in Kozhikode district to ascertain the fitness of fishing boats and quality of lifesaving accessories kept by boat owners for emergency rescue operations.

A few recent incidents in which fishermen had a close shave following boat capsize incidents off the Kozhikode coast were also instrumental in tightening safety measures.

“We have been frequently inspecting fishing boats since the onset of monsoon on the government’s instructions. In the wake of the Collector’s latest directive, action will intensified,” said Fisheries Deputy Director Abdul Majeed. He made it clear that fishing boats fitted with inboard engines would be specifically examined.

According to Mr. Majeed, turbulent weather has hit the operation of country boats and those with inboard engines. “As the trawling ban is in place, a majority of large fishing boats are now off the track. There will be heightened vigil once the ban is lifted,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Fishing Boat Owners’ Association welcomed the district administration’s move to enforce safety regulations in boats. However, they demanded that the existing rescue facilities be streamlined.

“The marine ambulance cannot be used for rescue operations when the sea is turbulent. The rescue squads are still depending on traditional mechanised boats to handle critical situations. Unfortunately, the government spent over ₹6 crore for such an unsuccessful project,” said Karichali Preman, vice president of the association.

He added that the communication devices for sending emergency messages from boats were still at their infancy. “We follow a quirky relay system or give emergency messages to the fisheries station at Beypore. Similarly, we are yet to have a fully equipped sea rescue squad for the Fisheries department or the Coastal Police,” he claimed.