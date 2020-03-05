Safety campaign for motorists

KOLLAM

05 March 2020 08:00 IST

Helmets distributed under Crown of Safety programme

The Kollam City police, in association with TCL, on Wednesday organised Crown of Safety, a programme to spread awareness about the importance of wearing helmets by distributing free helmets at various points in the city.

District Police Chief T. Narayanan inaugurated the programme and distributed free helmets for differently abled persons who use two-wheelers.

Mayor Honey Benjamin handed over free helmets to Nirbhaya volunteers at Ayathil while newspaper and milk distributors from Pallimukku also received free helmets as part of Crown of Safety.

N. Naushad inaugurated the awareness session held on the Kollam beach in the evening and fishers were given free helmets during the event. As part of the programme, motorcycle rallies were held from Collectorate to Chinnakada, Mevaram to Ayathil, and Rest House to Kollam Beach.