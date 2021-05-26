Safeguarding Kovalam from sea erosion top priority

Works to permanently safeguard the beaches of Kovalam from recurring sea erosion will be completed along with the second phase of development works at the famed beach destination, Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

The shoreline that bore the brunt of severe sea erosion would be strengthened to withstand future calamities, Mr. Riyas said on Wednesday after a visit to the rain-battered Kovalam to review the situation. The second phase of development works for the beach destination would be launched without delay, he said.

The Minister took stock of the destruction and loss caused by severe sea erosion and heavy rains at the Samudra, Sea Rock, and Light House beaches. The walkways of the beaches were severely damaged by heavy rains and remained inaccessible to the visitors.

A ₹8.35-crore project had been drawn up and submitted by the Harbour Engineering to safeguard the beach from back-to-back devastations. The works would be taken up based on this along with the works on the second phase of the destination development.

The second phase of Kovalam Development project include setting up granite seats, handrail along the walkways, renovation of toilet blocks, restrooms, rain shelters, and launch of laser and light shows.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Rani George and Director of Tourism V.R. Krishna Teja, CE, Harbour Engineering, and Tourism officials were present with the Minister.