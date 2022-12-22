Safeguarding history significant in these times: Pinarayi Vijayan

December 22, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Safeguarding history should be taken up as a very important responsibility in these times, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating a 6,000-sq. ft. palm-leaf manuscripts museum established by the Archives department at its Central Archives at Fort in the capital on Thursday. It has been set up at a cost of ₹3 crore.

Mr. Vijayan said the State’s history was its heritage. However, social interventions were turning even people’s fundamental understanding about history on its head. This would have immense social implications. To defeat such movements, it was important to create conditions for factual study of history.

He pointed out that attempts were being made to deconstruct history and create pseudohistory. “Modern technology is being used for this. Even before actual historical evidence can surface, fake history will already have reached the people. This is dangerous. Historical research taken up from a comprehensive perspective and not the result of a particular agenda should be done. This social responsibility is being taken up by the State by building museums such as the palm-leaf manuscript museum,” he said.

The museum, Mr. Vijayan said, would be of huge benefit to history researchers and students. It would help the next generation become familiar and understand the history of the State.

The Archives department was the custodian of the State’s history. It had been functioning in the State for the past six decades but its origins went back a lot further. It was in 1891 that a records department was set up in the country at Kolkata. In the erstwhile Travancore though, records were being archived four years prior to that (the Central Archives building was used as the headquarters of the Huzur Vernacular Records, the official archives of erstwhile Travancore), Mr. Vijayan pointed out.

Recognising that history linked the present and the future, the government was implementing special projects for the development of the Archives department, the Chief Minister said.

In the past six-and-a-half years, development projects to the tune of ₹37 crore had been implemented in the department, and 64 new posts created. Steps had been taken to set up an International Archives and Heritage Centre at Karyavattom with the support of the University of Kerala for study and research. An archival museum called Vaikom Satyagraha Gandhi Memorial Museum had also been set up under the department, he pointed out.

“It reminded one about how Kerala has a history where (Mahatma) Gandhi too was kept at a distance in the belief that he had become ‘polluted’ by touching Vaikom satyagrahis. From there to now, Kerala has come a long way owing to many struggles and reformation and progressive movements,” he said.

Minister for Archives Ahammad Devarkovil who presided over the function said that in the next phase, another 6,000 sq. ft. of museum space would be ready. Minister for Transport Antony Raju was among those present at the event.