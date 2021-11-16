Safe travel: Nirbhaya project to be implemented soon

All public transport vehicles will be fitted with a location tracking system

Nirbhaya, a project to ensure safety of women and girls during travel, will be implemented soon.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Minister for Transport Antony Raju.

All public transport vehicles will be fitted with a location tracking system and emergency button to bring them under round-the-clock surveillance to prevent attacks, including those at night, against women.

In the State, the Motor Vehicles Department is implementing the project with the support of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to launch the project at the earliest considering the importance of safe travel for women and girls.

Transport Principal Secretary K.R. Jyothilal, Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajith Kumar, and top officials of the Transport Department and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), attended the meeting.