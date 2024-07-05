GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Safe Sound Mission launched to check sound pollution

Published - July 05, 2024 11:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A Safe Sound Mission has been launched in the State to create awareness of the perils of sound pollution for society, particularly students.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the mission, spearheaded by the Indian Medical Association, National Initiative for Safe Sound, and the ENT Association at Karthika Thirunal Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, here on Friday.

During his journeys across the State, the Minister often saw students walking along the road covering their ears in the wake of loud honking, the Minister said, expressing support for steps to check sound pollution.

Sound pollution is increasingly becoming a health issue owing to the increasing number of vehicles on the road, use of loudspeakers, and use of mobile, head phones, and ear phones. Sound pollution could cause hearing problems in childhood, impact the brain, lead to mental stress, loss of memory, and even lifestyle diseases over time. The Safe Sound Mission will make students aware of this from an early age.

