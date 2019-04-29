Safe shelter for fishworkers’ kin soon

More fisher folk families living close to the sea along the city’s coast and regularly facing the brunt of swell waves, could look forward to safe rehabilitation within a year.

The Fisheries department is set to begin the construction of a second housing complex at Beemapally, to rehabilitate the families living near the coast.

Next month

According to Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Department (Matsyafed) Chairman P.P. Chitharanjan, the work on the new housing complex has already been awarded and will begin next month.

“We have already identified the land. The project will be located across two plots and will have more than 100 houses. Across the State, we have seven such flats coming up, with a total of 772 families to get benefited from it. All of the projects are coming up in government-owned land,” he said.

The flats will be modelled on the lines of the ones that were constructed at the ‘Prathiksha’ apartment complex at Muttathara, which was inaugurated last year to rehabilitate 192 fisher families from Valiyathura, Cheriyathura, Valiyathope and Kochuthope, in an area stretching to 3.5 acres.

Dimensions

The Pratheeksha project had 2-BHK houses in 24 blocks. Each of the flats in the new project will be of approximately 550 square feet area and will cost ₹10 lakh each.

As per a source from the city Corporation, initially there was a dispute regarding the land in Beemappally on which the new project is coming up, which has now been settled. The residents of the nearby Vikalanga colony have also raised demands that they also be rehabilitated. The beneficiary selection for the project has not been completed.

The Fisheries department already has a database of families who are in a vulnerable situation, mostly occupying the first two or three lines of houses near the coast.

Swell waves had hit the coast last week too, forcing residents in areas like Valiyathura and Cheriyathura to the relief camps that have been opened in nearby schools. Many of them say that they cannot go back to their damaged houses, and have demanded the government to provide proper rehabilitation.