‘Safe road to school’ begins today

It includes training for students in road safety and assessment of road safety issues around schools

The Kerala Road Safety Authority and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) will together organise a one-day road safety awareness training for select students from the upper primary to the high school level.

Students from 100 select schools across 14 districts of the State will participate in the training.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the ‘Safe road to school’ programme at Government Central High School, Attakulangara, at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will preside.

Along with training by experts on road safety for students of the road safety cell of each school selected, an assessment of road safety problems around the school will be conducted and solutions recommended to improve students’ safety.

The first ‘Safe road to school’ training and road safety assessment will be done at the Attakulangara school that will host the inaugural.

The programme intends to improve students’ road safety awareness through intervention of teachers, parents, and society, a statement here said.