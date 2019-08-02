‘Safe Kollam’ for road safety

The district administration has launched Safe Kollam, an extensive road safety campaign conceived by District Collector B. Abdul Nasar that involves a string of awareness programmes, regular inspections and strict enforcement of traffic rules.

The first programme of the campaign, a session for bus drivers, will be held at Red Cross Hall on August 7.

Enforcement squads will be deployed on roads across the district and the services of Student Police Cadets, National Service Scheme volunteers and National Cadet Corps units will be used for spreading awareness.

The importance of pillion riders wearing helmets and rear-seat passengers in four-wheelers wearing safety belts will be communicated to the public.

Strict vehicle checking will be held during August for helmet, seat belt, illegal parking, speeding, drunk driving, using mobile phones while driving, zebra crossing, red light jumping, speed governor, overloading, cooling films, extra light and music system.

Parking rules

Illegal parking will not be allowed and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and police will fine those who flout the rules by breaching the ‘no parking’ sign.

Action will be taken against those who park vehicles on 20 metres on both sides of the median opening. The squads will be on the lookout for motorists who jump the red light at signals and those do not halt and allow pedestrians to cross at zebra crossings.

Drunk driving

The licence of those who indulge in drunk driving and speeding will be suspended and traffic awareness sessions will be held for them at Holy Cross Hospital, Kottiyam. Their licence will remain suspended till they attend the class.

Similarly, awareness classes will be held for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and private bus drivers who fail to stop their vehicles at bus bays. Riding two-wheelers without helmet and riding with more than two passengers, including children, will not be allowed. School vehicles will be monitored for speeding and overloading. Awareness sessions will be held for parents of school students who ride two-wheelers without licence. The squads will also ensure that all passengers in four-wheelers use seatbelts.

Right driving culture

Every Saturday classes will be held for drivers and the public to cultivate the right driving culture. Awareness sessions will be held at accident sites, ensuring the participation of autorickshaw drivers and the public. Before delivering new vehicles, the owners will be given pamphlets explaining the importance of using helmet and seat belt.